Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 6,679 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.9% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.