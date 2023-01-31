Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 1,879 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 182.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,580 shares of company stock worth $42,294,778. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

