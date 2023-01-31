Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5,454.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

