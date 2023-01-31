Evoke Wealth LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 788.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average is $153.88.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.