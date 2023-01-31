Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,930 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

