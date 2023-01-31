Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 433 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 532.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,250,000 after buying an additional 1,640,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,784,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,325,042,000 after purchasing an additional 871,935 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

