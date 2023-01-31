Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.81

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 6946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Evotec Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
