Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in January

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS GGRGF opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Exail Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

