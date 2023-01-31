Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in January

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Exail Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS GGRGF opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Exail Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.
About Exail Technologies
