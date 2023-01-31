Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,758 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FNDA traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $50.98. 12,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,759. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $55.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

