Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.61 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.95. The company had a trading volume of 203,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 646.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

