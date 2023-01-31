Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 504,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $198.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

