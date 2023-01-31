Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $48.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $48,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after buying an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after buying an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after buying an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.88. 31,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,278. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

