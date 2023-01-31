Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.52 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,628,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.79. 29,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,718. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

