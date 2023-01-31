Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 61,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,943. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

