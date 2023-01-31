Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,211 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,960. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

