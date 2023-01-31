Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,758 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $128.94. The stock had a trading volume of 231,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,786 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.