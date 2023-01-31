Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $749.36. 47,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $724.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $831.32.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.