Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 201,751 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,319.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 86,027 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. 170,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,539. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

