Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35,216 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,216 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,842 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

