Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,628 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.05.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,951 shares of company stock worth $4,577,490 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $99.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,010. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

