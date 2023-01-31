Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 951,687 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 261,396 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $89,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

