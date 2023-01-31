F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 29,216 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in F5 were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in F5 by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $146.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,670. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.28.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

