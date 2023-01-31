Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,900 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 803,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $15.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $644.28. The company had a trading volume of 185,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $610.07 and its 200 day moving average is $513.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $676.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

