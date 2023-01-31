Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $780.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $630.00 to $780.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $697.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $727.43.

Shares of FICO opened at $644.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $676.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $611.32 and a 200-day moving average of $514.93.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

