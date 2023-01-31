Fantom (FTM) Price Up 20.3% This Week

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $412.83 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00399312 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.19 or 0.28028779 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587929 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s launch date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,772,985,460 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.