Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 275,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Farmmi Trading Up 10.1 %

FAMI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 383,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,513. Farmmi has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc is an agricultural e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platforms for agricultural products. The firm manages an industry chain of Internet marketing for agriculture products with agricultural technology research and development, family farm development, and product processing.

