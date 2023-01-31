Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Director Michael J. Farrell Sells 10,000 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. 743,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,182,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.