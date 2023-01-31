FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

NYSE:FDX traded up $8.90 on Tuesday, hitting $192.98. 1,498,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $256.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

