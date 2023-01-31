Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $424.51 million and approximately $823,675.31 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00046971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030314 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018977 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00216223 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,891.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99625482 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $855,260.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

