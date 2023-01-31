Fei USD Market Cap Reaches $414.65 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $414.65 million and $765,211.89 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00030371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019209 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00215944 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,887.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99656337 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $808,800.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

