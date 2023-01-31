Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $41.56 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $215.20 million and $41.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00086026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00025030 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

