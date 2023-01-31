Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,779,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524,064 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.70% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $152,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Articles

