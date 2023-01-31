Filecoin Price Reaches $5.27 (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00022739 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.98 billion and $153.40 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 375,466,125 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

