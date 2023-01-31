First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $14.40. First Commonwealth Financial shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 96,506 shares.

Specifically, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,755.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

