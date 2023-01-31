First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 13,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,296,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,806,000 after buying an additional 131,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,994,000 after purchasing an additional 274,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 70.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,143,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 889,800 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 10.1% in the third quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,855,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 169,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AG. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 1.0 %

AG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.88. 5,692,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $14.59.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.13%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Stories

