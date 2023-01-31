First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 283,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,476.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNLIF shares. CIBC increased their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Shares of FNLIF opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.
First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.
