First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,035,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMS traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $39.99. 116,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $42.05.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

