Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Update

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,350,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 17,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fluor Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $36.21. 909,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,937. Fluor has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

