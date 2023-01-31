Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has £159 ($196.37) price objective on the stock.
FLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($159.32) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($187.07) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a £110 ($135.85) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($165.49) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of £137.35 ($169.63).
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
LON:FLTR opened at £124.75 ($154.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £119.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £107.90. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($90.65) and a 1 year high of £130.17 ($160.76). The company has a market capitalization of £21.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.75.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
