Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Flywire Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. 373,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.02. Flywire has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $104,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,734,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,330.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,734,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,905,823 shares of company stock worth $41,254,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 65.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in Flywire by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.