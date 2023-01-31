Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 632,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Foresight Autonomous stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. Foresight Autonomous has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter worth $140,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

