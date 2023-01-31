Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 197.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

