Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FVI traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.18. 401,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.82 and a 1-year high of C$6.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$217.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.