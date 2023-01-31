FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FOXA. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.
FOX Price Performance
FOXA opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95.
Institutional Trading of FOX
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FOX (FOXA)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.