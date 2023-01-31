FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FOXA. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Institutional Trading of FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

