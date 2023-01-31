Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Franklin Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.
Franklin Electric Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.53. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.