Franklin Financial Services Co. (FRAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.
Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of FRAF opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $36.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Financial Services (FRAF)
- Is Zimmer Biomet a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
- Tesla’s Recovery Gains Momentum
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.