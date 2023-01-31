Franklin Financial Services Co. (FRAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FRAF opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. Franklin Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRAF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

