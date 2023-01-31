Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $24.36 Average PT from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 40,694 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $169,693.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,935,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,432,615.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 140,864 shares of company stock valued at $589,411 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.