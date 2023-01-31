Frax (FRAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.94 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $14.94 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00400446 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,405.59 or 0.28103172 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00594434 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,393,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

