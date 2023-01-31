Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Critical Survey

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 2 3 0 0 1.60 Sibanye Stillwater 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fresnillo and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $14.73, suggesting a potential upside of 37.87%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Risk & Volatility

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresnillo and Sibanye Stillwater’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.70 billion 2.80 $421.21 million N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater $11.64 billion 0.65 $2.24 billion N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Fresnillo.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Fresnillo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc is a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles S.A.B. de C.V.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

