Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $840.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNLPF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 830 ($10.25) to GBX 790 ($9.76) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($9.02) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

